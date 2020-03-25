Share
New York’s coronavirus cases spike, but Trump favours reopening US economy

President Donald Trump insisted that he wants the coronavirus lockdown relaxed in the United States by mid-April, warning that keeping the measures in place could “destroy” the country.

