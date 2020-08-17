-
US airstrike reportedly hits Syrian checkpoint - 13 hours ago
-
Belarus: Factory workers heckle Lukashenko amid ongoing protests - 13 hours ago
-
Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya calls for new vote, says ready to lead Belarus - 14 hours ago
-
Japan shrinks: Coronavirus sends economy into record contraction - 14 hours ago
-
The Beirut historical buildings at risk of collapse - 14 hours ago
-
Colombia: Shop owners protest in Bogota over renewed lockdown - 14 hours ago
-
Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs - 14 hours ago
-
LIVE: PSG coach Tuchel speaks to press ahead of Champions League semi-final vs. RB Leipzig - 14 hours ago
-
The British are going: French tourism sector feels pain of British quarantine - 14 hours ago
-
French coronavirus cases hit post-lockdown highs - 15 hours ago
New Zealand delays elections as Covid-19 returns
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed the country’s upcoming election by four weeks after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning. New Zealand, whose original election date had been set for September 19, is battling a return of Covid-19, which last week forced the country’s largest city Auckland into lockdown and ended 102 days without community transmission.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en