New Zealand delays elections as Covid-19 returns

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed the country’s upcoming election by four weeks after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning. New Zealand, whose original election date had been set for September 19, is battling a return of Covid-19, which last week forced the country’s largest city Auckland into lockdown and ended 102 days without community transmission.

