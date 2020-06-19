Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

New Zealand: ‘General arming order’ remains in Auckland after officer killed New Zealand’s Police commissioner Andrew Coster updated the nation on the status of the ongoing manhunt for a police officer killer on the loose in Auckland during a press conference on Friday. Earlier on Friday one police officer had been shot dead, with another police officer as well as a member of the public seriously injured. A manhunt for the perpetrator is still ongoing. “Today the family of a police staff member received the news that no parent or family member wants to hear, that their loved one would not be coming home,” stated Coster. “We can confirm the following details. At around 10.28 a vehicle of interest was seen by police and the police unit concerned attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop. Lights and signs were activated and police attempted to stop the vehicle, however, officers quickly lost sight of it. The vehicle was located a short time later, crashed on Reynella drive. Police approached the vehicle and a man got out armed with a long-barrelled firearm. The offender fired multiple shots at the two officers. Both officers were struck, one was killed and the other was seriously injured,” explained the police commissioner. The offender allegedly fled the scene with another person in a second vehicle. The shooting is the first time in over a decade that a police officer in New Zealand has been killed in the line of duty. “We have located a firearm of interest and we are following strong lines of enquiry, including speaking of two people of interest. We are speaking with a number of people including witnesses and neighbours on Reynella drive. A general arming order remains in place across Auckland and it will remain so until we are confident that it is no longer required,” said Coster.

