New Zealand marks one year since mosque massacre

Sunday marks one year since 51 worshippers were killed at two mosques in New Zealand.

Special prayers were held on Friday but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the memorial services that were planned.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

