New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

The attacker behind New Zealand’s worst mass shooting has been sentenced to life in prison, without the chance of parole.

Brenton Tarrant killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year.

In March this year, Tarrant surprised prosecutors by entering a guilty plea, and his sentencing may help provide some closure and healing.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.

