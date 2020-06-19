New Zealand: One police officer dead, one seriously injured in Auckland shooting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least one police officer has been shot dead, with another one seriously injured at a shooting incident during a routine traffic stop in Auckland on Friday. One civilian was reportedly hit by the suspect’s car as he fled the scene.

The injured officer was shot in the leg, according to local reports.

The road where the shooting incident took place can be seen in the footage obtained by Ruptly.

A manhunt is underway.

The shooting is the first time in over a decade that a police officer in New Zealand has been killed in the line of duty.

