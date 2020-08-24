-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - about 1 hour ago
-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - about 1 hour ago
-
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - about 1 hour ago
-
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 2 hours ago
-
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 2 hours ago
-
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 2 hours ago
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Sentencing began in the trial of a gunman who attacked two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch last year on Monday.
Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty on 51 counts of murder, 40 attempted murders and one count of terrorism.
The court heard on Monday that the Australian, who faces life in prison, planned to attack a third mosque to inflict as much damage as possible’.
“I was worried how he’s going to act… if he’s gonna act silly or something, he was… he wasn’t so far, but the way that he was seated was like nothing happened,” Wasseim Alsati, a survivor of the shootings.
Tarrant opened fire on worshippers in two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019 streaming parts of his attack online.
SOT, Wasseim Alsati, shooting survivor: “Getting all the details exactly what happened, it’s just like a flash back. I was worried how he’s going to act… if he’s gonna act silly or something, he was… he wasn’t so far, but the way that he was seated was like nothing happened.”
Video ID: 20200824-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-020
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly