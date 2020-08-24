New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sentencing began in the trial of a gunman who attacked two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch last year on Monday.

Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty on 51 counts of murder, 40 attempted murders and one count of terrorism.

The court heard on Monday that the Australian, who faces life in prison, planned to attack a third mosque to inflict as much damage as possible’.

“I was worried how he’s going to act… if he’s gonna act silly or something, he was… he wasn’t so far, but the way that he was seated was like nothing happened,” Wasseim Alsati, a survivor of the shootings.

Tarrant opened fire on worshippers in two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019 streaming parts of his attack online.

