New Zealand’s Nanogirl To The Rescue
As the coronavirus hit, New Zealand put nanoscientist Michelle Dickinson front and center to explain the disease to adults and children. Now, Dickinson has started a daily science show for homebound kids all over the world.
Hello World invites the viewer to come on a global journey – and in the era of COVID-19, that journey takes on a slightly different meaning. Nonetheless, it’s a journey that stretches across the globe to find the inventors, scientists and technologists shaping our future. Join journalist and best-selling author Ashlee Vance on a quest to find the freshest, weirdest tech creations and the beautiful freaks behind them.
