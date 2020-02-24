Newest Thai political party shut down by courts

Future Forward was Thailand’s newest political party. Its candidates and young supporters looked to challenge and change the government run by Prayuth Chan-ocha – the army general who gained power in a 2014 coup.

But that all changed last week when it was shut down by the courts.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler sat down with the former leader to find out what he expects going forward.

