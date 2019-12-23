News sketch: The role of the army in Algerian politics

Since Algeria gained independence in 1962, its army has played an important role in the nation’s political life, having quickly sidelined political leaders. One of its most powerful figures, army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah, has just died. Watch our short animated history of the Algerian army’s influence in the country.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en