Nicaragua: Cute baby water buffalo named “Covid” after pandemic

A new baby water buffalo has been named ‘Covid’ at the Manaya Zoo, in Masaya after the current pandemic. Footage shows the calf playing in footage shot on Friday.

The new-born, who was born on April 4, can also be seen grazing around with its buffalo parents, as the veterinary and director of the zoo, Eduardo Sacasa, explained the original name, was given to “represent this pandemic, so that we never forget what has happened with nature too.”

Two baby ocelots were also born recently in the quiet zoo, as many visitors are afraid to pass by, as Sacasa says.

People “do not come to visit the zoo. That is why we have classified it as the ghost-zoo, because there where you look, it is empty. They do not come and that consequence is very serious, because from those tickets we buy food for those animals.”

The zoo director feared consequences of coronavirus would result in needing to kill animals, which happened seven years ago due to financial hardships.

“Several years ago, we had a very critical situation where we had to turn to animals,” he said, hoping it doesn’t get to the point of having to feed the animals to the carnivores at the zoo. “We had donkeys, we had horses, we had to give food to the cats that are meat-eaters” he recalled.

As of Saturday, there are nine cases of coronavirus in Nicaragua and one fatality, as compiled data by Johns Hopkins University shows.

