Nicaragua: Football league ploughs on despite coronavirus pandemic

The Real Esteli and Managua football teams met in the capital of Managua on Thursday to play a planned game behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The match can “still be played,” Real Esteli FC player Luis Acuna said, “while the Ministry of Health and the government tell us that we are fit to do so.”

“We are going to do it with all the desire and confidence that they are going to take care of us,” he added.

Another player from Managua FC Pablo Gallego continued: “It is better to take measures in advance to avoid tragedies as in other countries. Right now we are playing behind closed doors at the request of the officials and for security.”

Nicaragua’s football league, the ‘Liga Primera de Nicaragua’, is one out of only three in the world – with Belarus and Burundi – which continues to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, as the country confirmed five cases of COVID-19 so far.

