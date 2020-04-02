-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Nicaragua: Football league ploughs on despite coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Real Esteli and Managua football teams met in the capital of Managua on Thursday to play a planned game behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The match can “still be played,” Real Esteli FC player Luis Acuna said, “while the Ministry of Health and the government tell us that we are fit to do so.”
“We are going to do it with all the desire and confidence that they are going to take care of us,” he added.
Another player from Managua FC Pablo Gallego continued: “It is better to take measures in advance to avoid tragedies as in other countries. Right now we are playing behind closed doors at the request of the officials and for security.”
Nicaragua’s football league, the ‘Liga Primera de Nicaragua’, is one out of only three in the world – with Belarus and Burundi – which continues to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, as the country confirmed five cases of COVID-19 so far.
Video ID: 20200402-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly