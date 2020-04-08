Nicaragua’s leaders promote gatherings amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nicaragua’s leadership is promoting mass events such as the football league as no restrictions are in place, despite the country reporting less than 10 cases of the coronavirus.

But as Nicaraguans continue to go out, the country’s most important political figure has been conspicuously absent for more than three weeks.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

