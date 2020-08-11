-
Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House - 47 mins ago
Lebanon president accepts gov’t resignation after Beirut blast - 2 hours ago
Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ over Scottish exam results – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
Fresh protests over presidential election leave one dead in Belarus - 3 hours ago
Lebanese PM announces government’s resignation over Beirut blast - 6 hours ago
Trump escorted out of White House briefing after ‘shooting’ outside grounds - 6 hours ago
France’s anti-terror prosecutor to investigate aid worker killings in Niger - 12 hours ago
Demonstrators take to the streets after disputed election in Belarus - 13 hours ago
At least eight people killed in Greece floods - 13 hours ago
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill - 14 hours ago
Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after accepting her government “did not get it right” over Scottish exam results.
It’s Tuesday 11 August 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
