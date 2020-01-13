-
Niger army base attack: Death toll rises to at least 89
Niger’s government says almost 90 soldiers have been killed after attackers stormed a base near the border with Mali.
It has also declared three days of mourning from Monday for the attack in the western town of Chinagodrar, the deadliest against Nigerien forces in years.
West Africa’s Sahel has a number of armed groups in the region who have staged several deadly attacks in recent months.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the capital, Niamey.
