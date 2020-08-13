Niger attack: French PM Castex to lead repatriation ceremony

Six French citizens and their local guide and driver were killed on August 9 by gunmen riding motorcycles in an area of southwestern Niger. This area, roughly a quarter of the country, has now been added to the so-called red zone, for which there is a strong recommendation to avoid.

