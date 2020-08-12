Niger: Militant attack on giraffe reserve leaves 8 dead, including 6 French aid workers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities have extended a state of emergency to the entire Tillaberi region of Niger on Tuesday after eight people were killed, including six French aid workers, in a militant attack at a giraffe reserve in Koure, roughly 65km (40 miles) from Niger’s capital Niamey.

Last Sunday, eight people were killed including six members of the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) NGO, as well as their Nigerien driver and one of the reserve’s guides, when their vehicle was shot at and set on fire by a group of Islamist militants.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

SOT, Villager (Zarma): “I had them on the phone, they told me they saw a horde of giraffes with the (french) tourists. I was with some local children. A few minutes later, we saw smoke. I thought it was weird since it’s strictly forbidden to light fires in the area. I even saw three or four people around the fire but didn’t know if it was them. I am preoccupied for the giraffes.”

Board sign reading: “Association for giraffe preservation in Niger. The ASGN association is committed to protecting the last horde of giraffes of Western Africa in Niger”

