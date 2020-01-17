Niger violence: Rising death toll and affected families

Activists in Niger are calling for action against attacks by armed groups in the Sahel region.

At least 160 soldiers have been killed in less than two months and thousands of people displaced.

Mounting casualties have left many families struggling.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the capital Niamey.

