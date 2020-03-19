Nigeria: Abuja hospital sanitised over Lassa fever, coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Medical workers were seen sanitising a hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, amid a rise in Lassa fever and coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Footage shows medical workers wearing protective gear sanitising various wards of Abuja’s Maitama District Hospital.

161 people have died from the Lassa fever outbreak as of Tuesday evening, while five new COVID-19 cases were announced on the same day.

Lassa fever is a severe viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) like Ebola and Marburg that takes place throughout the year in Nigeria, and was declared an “active outbreak” by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in February.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,735 suspected cases with 906 confirmed cases of Lassa fever have been reported in Nigeria. The African country has so fare reported eight cases of COVID-19.

