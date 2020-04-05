Nigeria: Aid workers warn 2 million displaced at risk of COVID-19

Aid workers say close to two million displaced people in camps in northeast Nigeria are at risk of contracting the new coronavirus infection.

They have all been made homeless by 10 years of war with Boko Haram.

Charity organisations say poor nutrition, lack of proper sanitation and overcrowding are common problems in the camps.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja.

