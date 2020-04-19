-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Nigeria: Funeral held after Pres Buhari’s chief of staff dies with coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, in Abuja on Saturday, after he died on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Footage shows officials, colleagues and family members mourning and paying their last respects as Kyari’s body arrived in an ambulance, with many of them standing in close proximity despite social distancing guidelines.
Later on Saturday, the 67-year-old, who had pre-existing health conditions including diabetes, was laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.
As of Saturday, Nigeria has registered 493 COVID-19 cases with 19 people dying with virus.
Video ID: 20200418-051
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-051
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly