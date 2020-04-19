Nigeria: Funeral held after Pres Buhari’s chief of staff dies with coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, in Abuja on Saturday, after he died on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Footage shows officials, colleagues and family members mourning and paying their last respects as Kyari’s body arrived in an ambulance, with many of them standing in close proximity despite social distancing guidelines.

Later on Saturday, the 67-year-old, who had pre-existing health conditions including diabetes, was laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

As of Saturday, Nigeria has registered 493 COVID-19 cases with 19 people dying with virus.

