Nigeria imposes restrictions amid sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

There are concerns there is too much indifference towards the pandemic in Africa’s most populous nation.

Nigeria has imposed restrictions in its administrative and commercial capitals following a sharp rise in cases, and its first death.

But the streets are still packed with people.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja.

