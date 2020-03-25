Share
Nigeria imposes restrictions amid sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

35 mins ago

There are concerns there is too much indifference towards the pandemic in Africa’s most populous nation.
Nigeria has imposed restrictions in its administrative and commercial capitals following a sharp rise in cases, and its first death.
But the streets are still packed with people.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja.

