Nigeria: Jihadists kill five aid workers abducted last month - 13 hours ago
Bolivia police recover 400 bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients - 13 hours ago
Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push - 13 hours ago
Watch live: MEPs pile on pressure over 1.8 trillion euro COVID-19 rescue package - 13 hours ago
Trump hints at closure of more Chinese consulates as China fumes - 14 hours ago
Government ‘too slow to help at-risk arts’, say MPs – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 14 hours ago
Trump to send federal officers to US cities to tamp down unrest - 15 hours ago
Japan: Tokyo residents urged to stay at home during 4-day-long weekend to curb COVID spike - 17 hours ago
Bulgaria: Toilet paper rains after two weeks of protests in Sofia - 17 hours ago
Italy: Rome opera house allocates 400 seats to COVID-19 frontline workers - 17 hours ago
Nigeria: Jihadists kill five aid workers abducted last month
Armed extremists in Nigeria’s northeast have murdered four aid workers and a security guard. The killers released a video in which they accused their victims of working for an infidel organisation. We speak to our correspondent. Also, South African restaurants already reeling from the effects of coronavirus restrictions are protesting a curfew and alcohol ban reintroduced last week. Plus, Ethiopia’s largest lake is being taken over by the water hyacinth and there are fears the plant could cause problems at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
