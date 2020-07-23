Nigeria: Jihadists kill five aid workers abducted last month

Armed extremists in Nigeria’s northeast have murdered four aid workers and a security guard. The killers released a video in which they accused their victims of working for an infidel organisation. We speak to our correspondent. Also, South African restaurants already reeling from the effects of coronavirus restrictions are protesting a curfew and alcohol ban reintroduced last week. Plus, Ethiopia’s largest lake is being taken over by the water hyacinth and there are fears the plant could cause problems at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

