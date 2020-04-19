Nigeria: Machetes against looting – Lagos residents form vigilante groups during lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Some residents in the Iju-Ishaga suburb of Lagos formed vigilante groups to defend their neighbourhood against criminal gangs involved in looting during the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage filmed on Saturday night shows several men armed with machetes, cutlasses and even sticks with nails while patrolling the streets of the residential area.

On Monday, the Nigerian Police Forces tweeted that they will ‘intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lockdown.’

Nigeria has reported 542 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

