Nigeria: Para-powerlifting champ “not happy” with Olympics postponement
Nigerian para-powerlifting competitor Abdulazeez Ibrahim voiced his disappointment with the decision to reschedule the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Footage shows the para-powerlifter showing off his training equipment and daily routine at a sports compound in Abuja.
“We [were] about to go to Tokyo to go and win a medal. At the end of the day, they cancelled the Olympics,” said Abdulazeez.
The winner of four golden medals at the Commonwealth Games, who was “training hard” for the Paralympics in Tokyo, asked for more support from the federal government, which he insists have only provided him with “small change,” which makes him “struggle sometimes” to prepare for competitions.
Despite his disappointment, Abdulazeez understood the reason behind the postponement and called on finding a “a solution for this virus.”
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed last Tuesday, that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
