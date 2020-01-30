Nigerian information minister: ‘This government does not violate anybody’s right’ | Conflict Zone

Read the background and get the key quotes here – https://p.dw.com/p/3WzYj

Almost a year into his second term, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration faces accusations of corruption, human rights abuses and that his government is attacking basic freedoms.

DW’s Tim Sebastian met Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of Information and culture in London to discuss the state of Nigerian politics and the steps that the government is taking to address the concern of international bodies and civil society.

Mohammed dismissed the accusations as simple “confusion” and “misrepresentation” of the situation in Nigeria. According to the minister, the Buhari “administration, in particular, has been very sensitive to the issue of human rights”.

But while Mohammad says that “people have been punished” for human rights violations in Nigeria, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations disagree. The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, has pointed out that the attempts of Nigeria to address its record of abuses have been entirely insufficient: “… the lack of effective investigations, the absence of meaningful prosecution, the militarisation of policing… are compounded by the lack of transparency.”

