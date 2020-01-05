Nigerian Oil and the Disappearing Money | Start Here

Nigeria has the biggest oil reserves in Africa but who’s cashing in?

Nigeria is Africa’s top oil producer and has its biggest economy.

But it’s also coping with crushing levels of poverty.

So where does all that oil money go?

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #StartHere #NigerianOil