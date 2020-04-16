Nigerian security forces kill 18 during virus lockdown

In tonight’s edition: Security services have killed 18 people in the country in a bid to enforce coronavirus restrictions. That is more than the official deaths from coronavirus in the country. And South Africans are increasingly frustrated by an alcohol ban that is accompanying the lockdown, Our reporters have been looking into bubbling tensions over the decision. And new government rules in Madagascar are causing certain media organisations to cry fowl as press freedom is threatened.

