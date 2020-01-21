Share
Nigerian writer Chigozie Obioma on bringing precolonial culture to the world

45 mins ago

Chigozie Obioma speaks to Eve Jackson about 60 years of Nigerian independence, why his second novel translated into French “An Orchestra of Minorities” is a work of cultural preservation and his goals as a writer when addressing social concerns.

