Nine million American pensioners forced to work into old age

As strikes continue in France over pension reform, we focus on the situation in the United States. US pensions are based on a public pay-as-you-go system, which is managed at the federal level and is much less generous than in France. But only 26 percent of Americans have a complementary private pension plan. This means that many of them have to put money aside, and an increasing number are forced to keep working beyond the legal retirement age of 65 to make ends meet. Our Washington correspondents report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en