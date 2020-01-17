Share
0 0 0 0

Nine things Davos 2020 is doing to be carbon-neutral

about 1 hour ago

For the fourth consecutive year, the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos will be carbon-neutral, according to organisers.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/17/nine-things-davos-2020-is-doing-to-be-carbon-neutral

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment