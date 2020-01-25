Share
Nine years after Egyptian revolution started, Tahrir Square icon languishes in jail

2 hours ago

On January 25, 2011, demonstrations against police brutality to mark Egypt’s National Police Day, spiralled into what came to be called the Arab Spring. But nine years later, following a brutal crackdown by the Egyptian military, many icons of Cairo’s Tahrir Square uprising are facing police brutality in detention. FRANCE 24 met the family of a prominent activist behind bars.

