Nineteen African countries benefit from IMF debt relief

In tonight’s edition: The International Monetary Fund approved $500 million on Monday to cancel six months of debt payments for 25 countries, nineteen of which are in Africa. In DRCongo the Gombe commune in Kinshasa has been isolated from other neighbourhoods. It is suspected of being the epicentre of cases in the country. And finally a group of volunteers in Dakar are spreading awareness to locals in the fight against the spread of Covid19.

