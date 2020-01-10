Nissan shows off Italdesign GT-R50 anniv. edition at 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nissan showed off its limited-edition GT-R50, designed in collaboration with Italdesign, at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday, as well as a 50th anniversary edition of its GT-R sports car, as well as two custom models from its Skyline range.

The Italdesign GT-R50, which boasts a whopping 720 horsepower, was created as “a celebration of 50 years of GT-R” according to the program’s director Bob Laishley, who added that Nissan intends to “only make 50 of these vehicles.”

“It takes around 8 weeks to build each vehicle by hand and each customer has the choice to have some customisation, or a unique colour, a unique livery based on something from their history or Nissan’s history,” added Laishley.

