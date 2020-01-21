‘No calls or visits’: British-Australian woman held in Iranian prison reveals ordeal

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, January 21: The press report on the women and students at the forefront of India’s demonstrations against planned changes to citizenship conditions. Also, Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins today but the press are sceptical about how it will impact US politics. The British-Australian academic held on espionage charges in Iran’s Evin prison reveals her ordeal in letter smuggled to the British press. And, why are we so obsessed with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

