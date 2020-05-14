No Covid-19 vaccine expected ‘until 2021’, virologist says amid Sanofi row

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi’s CEO told Bloomberg the US should be first in line should the company develop a coronavirus vaccine, since the country has invested the most. The French government reacted saying this would be “unacceptable”. “The most realistic timeline is that we won’t have a Covid-19 vaccine in 2020”, Muhammad Munir, virologist & lecturer in biomedicine at the Lancaster University, told FRANCE 24.

