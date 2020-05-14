-
How children are suffering from the global coronavirus crisis | DW News - 11 hours ago
Is it safe to go back to school in June? – Coronavirus Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
The Future of Space Q&A with Peter Beck, Rocket Lab - 22 hours ago
There’s a CRICKET in my soup! Tokyo restaurant offers ramen with insects - 22 hours ago
‘You Got The Love’ performed by the BBC Lockdown Orchestra feat. the Great British Public – BBC - 23 hours ago
Coronavirus suspected of causing rare childhood disease | COVID-19 Special - 1 day ago
LIVE: New Israeli unity government swearing-in postponed - 1 day ago
‘Civic duty’ to avoid public transport – Shapps | Coronavirus Covid-19 Daily Update 🔴@BBC News – BBC - 1 day ago
How Zoom Became Part of Our Lives - 1 day ago
UK government gives COVID-19 update | LIVE - 1 day ago
No Covid-19 vaccine expected ‘until 2021’, virologist says amid Sanofi row
French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi’s CEO told Bloomberg the US should be first in line should the company develop a coronavirus vaccine, since the country has invested the most. The French government reacted saying this would be “unacceptable”. “The most realistic timeline is that we won’t have a Covid-19 vaccine in 2020”, Muhammad Munir, virologist & lecturer in biomedicine at the Lancaster University, told FRANCE 24.
