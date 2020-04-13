No end in sight, Parisians adjust to life under lockdown

In Paris, the Covid-19 pandemic could last weeks, if not months, and is taking its toll on the morale of many. Some have no choice but to leave their home to go work, such as Mustapha, a taxi driver who has seen business plummet.

