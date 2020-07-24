-
New face covering rules come into force in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus recovery deal: Can the EU rebound? | To the point - 2 hours ago
-
Israel: Police clash with protesters outside Netanyahu’s residence and arrest 55 - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protest in Chicago calls for defunding of police department as Feds expected in city - 3 hours ago
-
Iranian airline passengers injured after pilot swerved to avoid US military F-15 fighter jet - 4 hours ago
-
Pompeo calls on nations to ‘induce’ change on ‘Frankenstein’ China - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Pompeo calls for “new alliance of democracies” against “Chinese century” - 4 hours ago
-
“No justice” for victims of Love Parade stampede as “Night of 1,000 Lights” marks 10th anniversary - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands join rally in support of opposition presidential candidate - 4 hours ago
-
Trump cancels Florida leg of Republican National Convention as US Covid cases soar - 7 hours ago
“No justice” for victims of Love Parade stampede as “Night of 1,000 Lights” marks 10th anniversary
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Relatives of the victims of the 2010 Love parade stampede mourned their loved ones on the tenth anniversary of their passing in Duisburg on Friday.
In an event dubbed “the night of 1000 lights” mourners lit candles both at the memorial for the 21 people that were killed in the stampede during a mass panic in 2010 Love Parade electronic dance music festival in Duisburg and in the tunnel itself where the accident happened.
The memorial was decorated with photos of the victims, symbolic graves with the names of the dead.
Gabriele Muller, who lost her son in the disaster, stated that she doesn’t hope for justice anymore after it had been announced that the lawsuit will come to an end without convictions.
“I want to try and accept it and put it behind me that there will be no justice,” said Muller.
On 24 July 2010, a stampede at the 2010 Love Parade electronic dance music festival in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, caused the deaths of 21 people from suffocation. At least 500 more were injured.
Video ID: 20200724-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200724-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly