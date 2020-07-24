“No justice” for victims of Love Parade stampede as “Night of 1,000 Lights” marks 10th anniversary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Relatives of the victims of the 2010 Love parade stampede mourned their loved ones on the tenth anniversary of their passing in Duisburg on Friday.

In an event dubbed “the night of 1000 lights” mourners lit candles both at the memorial for the 21 people that were killed in the stampede during a mass panic in 2010 Love Parade electronic dance music festival in Duisburg and in the tunnel itself where the accident happened.

The memorial was decorated with photos of the victims, symbolic graves with the names of the dead.

Gabriele Muller, who lost her son in the disaster, stated that she doesn’t hope for justice anymore after it had been announced that the lawsuit will come to an end without convictions.

“I want to try and accept it and put it behind me that there will be no justice,” said Muller.

On 24 July 2010, a stampede at the 2010 Love Parade electronic dance music festival in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, caused the deaths of 21 people from suffocation. At least 500 more were injured.​

