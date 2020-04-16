Share
0 0 0 0

No money, no water, no food: Coronavirus lockdown in a Paris Roma slum

about 1 hour ago

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

France has been placed in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic but for the inhabitants of the country’s hundreds of slums, home to many of its Roma population, maintaining social distancing and good hygiene is almost impossible in the cramped and squalid conditions. Now, aid agencies are warning of a potential health disaster.
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment