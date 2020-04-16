No money, no water, no food: Coronavirus lockdown in a Paris Roma slum

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

France has been placed in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic but for the inhabitants of the country’s hundreds of slums, home to many of its Roma population, maintaining social distancing and good hygiene is almost impossible in the cramped and squalid conditions. Now, aid agencies are warning of a potential health disaster.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en