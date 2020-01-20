-
No more arms: Libya protagonists pledge to halt weapon transfers
Key states have agreed to support a full ceasefire to end Libya’s civil conflict and uphold a United Nations arms embargo at a summit in Germany.
But Libya’s warring leaders renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and the UN-recognised government of Fayez al-Sarraj did not meet at the Berlin conference.
Despite the successful relaunching of political dialogue many of the leaders that back Libya’s opposing sides could not agree or were not invited to the conference.
Libya’s rival groups are due to meet again in an upcoming summit in Geneva in January.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Berlin.
