No peace in sight as Syrian conflict enters 10th year

The war in Syria enters its tenth year on Sunday, and there is still no real end in sight.

The United Nations says more than 11 million Syrians are in urgent need of aid.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports.

