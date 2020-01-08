‘No survivors’ after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran

A Ukrainian airliner with 176 passengers and crew on board crashed near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport early on Wednesday. Iran’s state television said all those on board, majority of them Iranians, were killed.

According to the Iranian media, the Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Parand, a suburb southwest of capital Tehran shortly after the takeoff.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport when a fire struck one of its engines, said Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran’s Road and Transportation Ministry.

The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #Ukraine