Share
0 0 0 0

‘No to racism!’: Statues targeted as George Floyd anti-racism protests spread across Europe

14 hours ago

Demonstrations have taken place in Spain, Italy, Hungary, the UK, Denmark and Belgium as Europe sees second day of protest over George Floyd’s death.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/07/no-to-racism-protests-after-george-floyd-killing-spread-across-europe

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories

Leave a Comment