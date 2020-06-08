-
‘No to racism!’: Statues targeted as George Floyd anti-racism protests spread across Europe
Demonstrations have taken place in Spain, Italy, Hungary, the UK, Denmark and Belgium as Europe sees second day of protest over George Floyd’s death.
