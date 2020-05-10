No UK lockdown lifting yet, Johnson to detail strategy on Sunday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to give a briefing later on Sunday, outlining plans to ease the United Kingdom’s lockdown.

It is expected to involve getting some people back to work.

But with changes to the way offices operate and the way people commute, it will not be the same as before.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UKlockdown #BorisJohnson #Coronavirus