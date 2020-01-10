Share
‘No war with Iran’: Protests across US as tensions rise

58 mins ago

Anti-war protesters took to the streets in dozens of US cities Thursday to call for President Donald Trump to refrain from further military conflict with Iran amid rising tensions following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

