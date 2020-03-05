Nobel laureates Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, exoplanet pioneers

In 2019, Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering the first exoplanet 24 years ago. It was named 51 Pegasi b and is located outside our Solar System, 51 light years away from the Sun. Since then, more than 4,000 exoplanets have been discovered, opening up a new field of knowledge within astrophysics. Mayor and Queloz sat down with FRANCE 24 to discuss their groundbreaking research and address the question of whether there could be life beyond our Solar System.

