North and South Korean troops exchange gunfire across DMZ | DW News

South Korea says its troops have exchanged gunfire with North Korean forces along their tense border. It’s the first cross-border shooting incident in more than two years. A statement by the military said North Korea fired multiple gun shots across the DMZ towards a South Korean guard post early on Sunday, and South Korean troops responded with two rounds of gunfire. The incident comes a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public for the first time in three weeks, ending speculation about his health.

