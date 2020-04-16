North Korea: Coronavirus free?

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

More than 2 million coronavirus cases have been reported across the world, affecting 185 countries. But North Korea says it is completely free of the virus, a claim that has been met with scepticism in some quarters. France 24 spoke to Daniel Wertz, program manager at the US-based National Committee on North Korea to find out more.

