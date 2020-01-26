North Korea: Kim Jong-Un”s aunt makes first public appearance after six-year absence

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The aunt of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made her first public appearance in more than six years, for the first time since her husband, powerful general Chang Song Thaek, was executed in 2013.

Kim Kyong Hui attended a concert with the North Korean leader, his wife, and other officials to mark the Lunar New Year holiday at Samjiyon Theater in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Back in 2013, Thaek, the son-in-law of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung and former vice-chairman of the National Defence Commission, was convicted of treason by a military court. His arrest during the Politburo meeting was shown by state television; he was later executed by firing squad.

Chang’s downfall led to media speculation that his family would also be purged. Kim Kyong-hui’s subsequent disappearance from public view led to rumours of her imprisonment, suicide, poisoning or death from health problems.

