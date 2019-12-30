North Korea: Kim urges ‘offensive measures’ ahead of year-end deadline *STILLS*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: NKTV

North Korean State TV said Kim Jong-un urged ‘positive and offensive measures’ to ensure security of the country before his end-of-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with the US on Monday.

He was speaking on the second day of a meeting with the Workers Party’s officials in Pyongyang.

In early December North Korea threatened the US with a ‘Christmas gift, triggering fears of a possible missile launch. Kim Jong-un set December 31 as the deadline for Washington to change its position on nuclear talks.

Video ID: 20191230-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191230-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly